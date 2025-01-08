Three Martyred Soldiers Laid To Rest With Full Military Honors
Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 08:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Three brave soldiers including Lance Havaldar Abbas Ali (age: 38 years, resident of District Ghizer), Naik Muhammad Nazir (age: 37 years, resident of District Skardu) and Naik Muhammad Usman (age: 37 years, resident of District Attock) who embraced martyrdom during an operation against Fitna al Khawari in Karak on January 6-7 were laid to rest in their native towns with full military honors.
A large gathering of military and civil officials, personnel of armed forces, relatives of the martyrs, and local community members attended the funeral prayers and burials of the martyrs, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Pakistan’s security forces remain steadfast in their commitment to eradicating the scourge of terrorism, and the sacrifices of these brave soldiers only strengthen nation's resolve.
