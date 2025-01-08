Open Menu

Three Martyred Soldiers Laid To Rest With Full Military Honors

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Three martyred soldiers laid to rest with full military honors

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Three brave soldiers including Lance Havaldar Abbas Ali (age: 38 years, resident of District Ghizer), Naik Muhammad Nazir (age: 37 years, resident of District Skardu) and Naik Muhammad Usman (age: 37 years, resident of District Attock) who embraced martyrdom during an operation against Fitna al Khawari in Karak on January 6-7 were laid to rest in their native towns with full military honors.

A large gathering of military and civil officials, personnel of armed forces, relatives of the martyrs, and local community members attended the funeral prayers and burials of the martyrs, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Pakistan’s security forces remain steadfast in their commitment to eradicating the scourge of terrorism, and the sacrifices of these brave soldiers only strengthen nation's resolve.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed ISPR Karak Skardu Attock Ghizer January

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed emphasises crucial role of Arm ..

7 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi awarded second Magnet d ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi awarded second Magnet designation for nursing excelle ..

22 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with Mo ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum K ..

22 minutes ago
 Rain expected tomorrow with drop in temperatures

Rain expected tomorrow with drop in temperatures

52 minutes ago
 ADIB Capital launches European Logistics Fund

ADIB Capital launches European Logistics Fund

1 hour ago
 Ten startups join second edition of MIT DesignX Du ..

Ten startups join second edition of MIT DesignX Dubai Accelerator

1 hour ago
Arab League condemns Israel's publication of maps ..

Arab League condemns Israel's publication of maps depicting Arab lands as part o ..

1 hour ago
 Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.28 billi ..

Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.28 billion in December 2024

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Police launches remote vehicle renewal ser ..

Sharjah Police launches remote vehicle renewal service

1 hour ago
 Dubai Civil Aviation Authority signs MoU with Keet ..

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority signs MoU with Keeta Drones to regulate, enhance ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Argentinian FM discuss bilater ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Argentinian FM discuss bilateral relations over phone

2 hours ago
 SteelFab 2025 kicks off January 13 at Expo Centre ..

SteelFab 2025 kicks off January 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan