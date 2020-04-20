UrduPoint.com
Three Medical Centres Sealed, Five Violators Booked

Mon 20th April 2020

Three medical centres sealed, five violators booked

The Dir Lower district administration on Monday sealed three medical centres for violating the code of conduct prescribed for ensuring social distance in Chakdara tehsil

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The Dir Lower district administration on Monday sealed three medical centres for violating the code of conduct prescribed for ensuring social distance in Chakdara tehsil.

The medical centres were sealed when DC, Saadat Hussain during his visit found them violating the code of social distancing code in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, the DC also inspected banks and directed the staff to ensure social distance in queues. The banks were also directed to provide sanitizers to their consumers.

During inspection of different markets FIRs were registered against five shopkeepers for violation of lockdown.

