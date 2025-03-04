Three medical stores challaned

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Three medical stores were challaned over selling expired medicines and injections,here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson,on the direction of Deputy Commissioner(DC),district drug controller,Faheem Zia launched a comprehensive crackdown in Chachra Shah pur area and challaned Azam,Noor and Shifa medical stores over selling expired medicines and injections.

Separate cases were registered against them.