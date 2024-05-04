Three Medical Stores Challaned On Violations
Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Deputy Drug Controller Fahim Zia on Saturday challaned three medical stores for the sale of illegal medicines.
He checked several medical stores at Rehman Pura, Kalera Estate, Shah Pur and Jhawrian and recovered huge stocks of illegal medicines from three stores. He sent the challans of the stores to drug court. Fahim Zia said that the crackdown against illegal medicine sellers would continue on a daily basis.
Recent Stories
CSS 2023 results; check complete details here
European companies show interest in investing in Pakistan’s IT sector
Nominations for three governors'posts; check details here
PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024
Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO
Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
International Firefighters Day observed in Rescue 11226 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrested goat thief16 minutes ago
-
Mushaal Malik condoles sad demise of Shiekh Tahnoon Bin Mohammad16 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 marks International fire fighters day25 minutes ago
-
NAVTTC hosts Syrian delegation to discuss TVET sector’s cooperation25 minutes ago
-
One die, other two injured in Bahawalpur road mishap25 minutes ago
-
Ms. Sana posted as Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur25 minutes ago
-
Dry weather likely to persist in city26 minutes ago
-
Ulema call on DC35 minutes ago
-
Bandit arrested in police encounter36 minutes ago
-
Pak-EPA enforcement team confiscates 70kg single-use plastic bags36 minutes ago
-
APHC pays tributes to Ashraf Sehrai on his martyrdom anniversary45 minutes ago