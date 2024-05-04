Open Menu

Three Medical Stores Challaned On Violations

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Three medical stores challaned on violations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Deputy Drug Controller Fahim Zia on Saturday challaned three medical stores for the sale of illegal medicines.

He checked several medical stores at Rehman Pura, Kalera Estate, Shah Pur and Jhawrian and recovered huge stocks of illegal medicines from three stores. He sent the challans of the stores to drug court. Fahim Zia said that the crackdown against illegal medicine sellers would continue on a daily basis.

