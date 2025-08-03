Three medical stores challaned over drug Act violations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Three medical stores were challaned over violation of the drug Act in Shahpur tehsil on Sunday.

According to official sources, Deputy Drug Controller (DDC) Shahpur, Faheem Zia, inspected

various medical stores and found three medical stores violating provisions of the Drug Act.

Malik Medical Store was found selling and stocking medicines without valid invoices and

warranties; Aslam Medical Store was penalized for improper storage of drugs and for selling

and possessing allopathic medicines without required documentation and Hamza Medical

Store was found without sales and purchase records of controlled drugs and lacked valid

invoices and warranties for the stocked medicines.

In addition to, four suspected substandard drug samples were collected from Akram Qureshi

Pharmacy during the inspection.

Their cases were forwarded to the District Quality Control board (DQCB) Sargodha for further

action.

Samples were also sent to the Drug Testing Laboratory (DTL) Rawalpindi for quality analysis.

Further legal action would be initiated based on the laboratory reports and DQCB’s recommendations.