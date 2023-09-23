Three medical stores, clinic sealed

SARGODHA, Sep 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The health department sealed three medical stores and a clinic of a quack here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the ongoing crackdown launched against quacks and unregistered medical stores, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Irfan Ahmad with his team inspected various medical stores in the city and sealed Bismillah medical store in Aziz Bhatti town, Maher Medicose in Haiderabad town, New Rehman medical store and also sealed a clinic of a quack Muhammad Riaz.

Dr Irfan said challans of the sealed medical stores were to sent the Punjab Health Commissionfor further action.