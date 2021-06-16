Three medical stores, quack clinic sealed

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The health teams on Wednesday raided and sealed three medical stores and one clinic of quack. Drug inspectors raided at 25 Pull area and sealed Abdullah medical hall, Hashmi medical store and Bismillah pharmacy while the owners managed to fled from the scene.

The quack was busy in illegal practice at Hashmi medical store.

Drug inspector collected the medical samples from New Al-Makkah medical store and Pakistan medical store and sent to laboratory for analysis.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed health department to accelerate the action against quacks as people playing with masses lives didn't deserve any relaxation.

He ordered drug inspectors to continue work without any pressure.