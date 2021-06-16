UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Medical Stores, Quack Clinic Sealed

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

Three medical stores, quack clinic sealed

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The health teams on Wednesday raided and sealed three medical stores and one clinic of quack. Drug inspectors raided at 25 Pull area and sealed Abdullah medical hall, Hashmi medical store and Bismillah pharmacy while the owners managed to fled from the scene.

The quack was busy in illegal practice at Hashmi medical store.

Drug inspector collected the medical samples from New Al-Makkah medical store and Pakistan medical store and sent to laboratory for analysis.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed health department to accelerate the action against quacks as people playing with masses lives didn't deserve any relaxation.

He ordered drug inspectors to continue work without any pressure.

Related Topics

Pakistan From

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announces ‘Sports Summer’ ..

20 seconds ago

Kyrgyzstan reports 647 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

RPT - Italy's Spallanzani Institute Says EU Under ..

2 minutes ago

Uzbekistan to introduce more competitiveness into ..

2 minutes ago

Biden taps Pakistan-origin Big Tech critic to head ..

2 minutes ago

IRSA releases 279,300 cusecs water

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.