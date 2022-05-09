Three medical stores sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Three medical stores were sealed for selling sub-standard and unregistered medicines in the district on Monday.

A team, headed by Tehsil Drug Controller Shahpur Faheem Zia, conducted raids at medical stores and sealed Aslam Medical Store, Al-abbas Medical Store and Zohaib Medical Storefor selling sub-standard and unregistered medicines.

Cases have been registered against the stores' owners.