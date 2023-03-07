UrduPoint.com

Three Medical Stores Sealed:

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 01:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :A team of the health department sealed three medical stores and recovered fake medicines here on Tuesday.

According to the official sources, the team headed by Deputy Drug Controller Faheem Zia conducted raids in Wegowal village and other areas of tehsil Shahpur and found three medical stores- AlRehman,Alnoor and Adil medical store- involved in selling fake medicines.

The team sealed the stores and sent challans to the District Quality Control board for further action.

More Stories From Pakistan

