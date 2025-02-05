Three Medical Stores Sealed
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Three medical stores were sealed over selling expired,non registered,without warranty,license medicines and injections.
On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim,Deputy drug controller Faheem Zia conducted raids in mouza Chakrala and sealed three medical stores including Akram,Bilal and Javed Iqbal stores.
The officials also asked Secretary Quality Control board for registration of FIR against them.
Deputy drug controller Fahim Zia while talking to media said that strict action was being taken against quacks in tehsil Sahiwal and sale of expired and non warranty medicine would not be allowed.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony
Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..
UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities
Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain
Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip
Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter
UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector
Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Effective voicing at international forums against Indian oppression stressed4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister reaffirms Pakistan's support for Kashmir on Solidarity Day4 minutes ago
-
Early cancer detection saves precious lives: Health experts4 minutes ago
-
Zamung Kor observes Kashmir Solidarity Day with zeal4 minutes ago
-
Three medical stores sealed4 minutes ago
-
Dir people widely deplore Indian oppression against Kashmiris4 minutes ago
-
Kashmir solidarity day observed in Tank4 minutes ago
-
14 power thieves nabbed4 minutes ago
-
Speakers deplore world’s duplicity on Kashmir issue14 minutes ago
-
"Commissioner Marathon Race" to be held on February, 9 : Commissioner14 minutes ago
-
Kashmir will remain corner stone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, PM assures Hurriyat leaders14 minutes ago
-
Hangu Police seize illegal cash worth Rs70 million14 minutes ago