Three medical stores sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Three medical stores were sealed over selling expired,non registered,without warranty,license medicines and injections.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim,Deputy drug controller Faheem Zia conducted raids in mouza Chakrala and sealed three medical stores including Akram,Bilal and Javed Iqbal stores.

The officials also asked Secretary Quality Control board for registration of FIR against them.

Deputy drug controller Fahim Zia while talking to media said that strict action was being taken against quacks in tehsil Sahiwal and sale of expired and non warranty medicine would not be allowed.