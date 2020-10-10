Three medical stores, three laboratories sealed

The health department sealed three medical stores and three laboratories being run by quacks in various parts of the district

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :The health department sealed three medical stores and three laboratories being run by quacks in various parts of the district.

Official sources said here on Saturday that a team of health department led by Tehsil Drug Inspector Laiequr Rehman conducted raids at Allahabad, Kanganpur and Talwandi villages of Chunniantehsil and sealed three medical stores and threelaboratories which were being run by quacks.