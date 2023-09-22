Three-member bike lifter gang held; six motorbikes, cash recovered

Tarnol police here on Friday arrested three wanted members of a bike lifter gang involved in motorbike lifting activities and recovered six motorbikes and spare parts from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :Tarnol police here on Friday arrested three wanted members of a bike lifter gang involved in motorbike lifting activities and recovered six motorbikes and spare parts from their possession.

A police spokesperson said, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr.

Akbar Nasir Khan, the police had started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save precious lives and property of citizens.Tarnol police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three wanted members of a bike lifter gang.

The accused were identified as Gul khan, Muhammad Hassan and Nasir Khan. The police team also recovered six stolen motorbikes and spare parts from their possession. Cases had been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.