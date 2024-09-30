Three-member Bike Thief Gang Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2024 | 06:50 PM
SARGOGHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) In an ongoing crackdown against criminal elements, Sajid Shaheed police apprehended a three-member gang involved in motorcycle thefts.
According to a press release issued by the DPO office on Monday, the gang members, identified as Musharraf, Iftikhar, and Ali, were arrested and stolen goods worth Rs1.175 million were recovered from them.
In addition to the stolen goods, an illegal Kalashnikov used in the crimes was also seized. The recovered items have been returned to their owners after legal proceedings, a police spokesman said.
District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi has said that the strict crackdown against criminal elements would continue. He also commended the Sajid Shaheed police station SHO and his team for their excellent performance.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPSC conducts exams for over 45,000 candidates for 1,537 posts36 seconds ago
-
Senate Chairman felicitates MCCI newly-elected president10 minutes ago
-
To promote health and cleanliness WASH programe is important for district Battagram: Asif Ali11 minutes ago
-
Malaysian PM due in Islamabad on Wednesday for 3-day visit11 minutes ago
-
PHC reshuffles 165 KP Judges11 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi stresses women empowerment, police recruitment in KP11 minutes ago
-
Rabi Kisan Mela to begin at UAF on Oct 111 minutes ago
-
IGHDS stresses to give rights to older people20 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary secretary seeks feasibility report on increasing beds at DHQ Hospital Khanewal20 minutes ago
-
CM taking priority steps for prosperity of farmers: Minister20 minutes ago
-
CM takee notice of molestation of female student in Sargodha31 minutes ago
-
PHA to establish public libraries in Sargodha parks31 minutes ago