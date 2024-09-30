Three-member bike thief gang arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGOGHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) In an ongoing crackdown against criminal elements, Sajid Shaheed police apprehended a three-member gang involved in motorcycle thefts.

According to a press release issued by the DPO office on Monday, the gang members, identified as Musharraf, Iftikhar, and Ali, were arrested and stolen goods worth Rs1.175 million were recovered from them.

In addition to the stolen goods, an illegal Kalashnikov used in the crimes was also seized. The recovered items have been returned to their owners after legal proceedings, a police spokesman said.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi has said that the strict crackdown against criminal elements would continue. He also commended the Sajid Shaheed police station SHO and his team for their excellent performance.