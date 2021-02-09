UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Member Committee Formed To Probe Death Of Journalist's Brother

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 09:11 PM

Three member Committee formed to probe death of journalist's brother

Civil Surgeon Dr. Gul Munir wistro constituted three member committee to probe death of the Brother of senior journalist at Mithi civil hospital

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Civil Surgeon Dr. Gul Munir wistro constituted three member committee to probe death of the Brother of senior journalist at Mithi civil hospital.

According to a hand out on Tuesday, Committee Members comprising Dr Hafez Dal, Dr Jay Kumar and Dr Bhimroo have been asked to submit a report.

As per report Senior journalist JR Junejo's younger brother Gul Hassan had died in civil hospital after diagnosed kidney disease last night but local journalists and heirs of deceased put allegations of negligence on Doctors .Meanwhile Medical Superintendent (MS) after assuring heirs to conduct inquiry has constituted three members committee which has started investigation.

Related Topics

Died

Recent Stories

HEC asks universities' faculty to submit research ..

34 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court serves show-cause notices to ..

37 seconds ago

Uninterrupted power supply to be ensured: Speaker ..

39 seconds ago

'No go areas' removed from South Waziristan: RPO

42 seconds ago

Action against land mafia continue: DC

8 minutes ago

Man kills wife over domestic dispute in Faisalabad ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.