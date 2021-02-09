Civil Surgeon Dr. Gul Munir wistro constituted three member committee to probe death of the Brother of senior journalist at Mithi civil hospital

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Civil Surgeon Dr. Gul Munir wistro constituted three member committee to probe death of the Brother of senior journalist at Mithi civil hospital.

According to a hand out on Tuesday, Committee Members comprising Dr Hafez Dal, Dr Jay Kumar and Dr Bhimroo have been asked to submit a report.

As per report Senior journalist JR Junejo's younger brother Gul Hassan had died in civil hospital after diagnosed kidney disease last night but local journalists and heirs of deceased put allegations of negligence on Doctors .Meanwhile Medical Superintendent (MS) after assuring heirs to conduct inquiry has constituted three members committee which has started investigation.