Three-member dacoit gang busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) police Faisalabad Region busted a dacoit gang and held its three members besides arresting seven proclaimed offenders on Saturday.

According to a PHP spokesperson, a police team of patrolling post Asgarabad, headed by Sub-Inspector Muhammad Mujahid stopped a car, and during search, recovered illicit weapons from three car-riders.

Police arrested the accused and sent them behind the bars at Balochni police station after registration of a case against them.

The accused were identified as Asad, Nadeem Ashraf and Umar, son of Iqbal. Police recovered three pistols 30-bore and several bullets from them.

Meanwhile, police nabbed seven proclaimed offenders from different parts of the region.

Police also held 16 motorcyclists for using unapproved registration number-plates and seven others over rash driving.