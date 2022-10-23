UrduPoint.com

Three-member Dacoit Gang Busted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Three-member dacoit gang busted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Police have busted a three-member dacoit gang, involved in several incidents of robbery, theft, and street crimes.

According to police spokesman, the accused were identified as Mehdi, Osama and Umar Shahzad, who have recently snatched more than 2.9 million rupees from the cashier of a private company at gun point.

Saddar Wah police have also recovered stolen mobile phone and Rs 91,250 from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused have revealed several incidents of street crimes.

The accused were being shifted to jail for identification parade, after which more findings were expected.

SP Potohar Tariq Mehboob appreciated the performance of police team. He said the crackdown against organized gangs was being accelerated, adding that those who deprive citizens would be dealt with iron hands.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Jail Company Robbery From Million

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.