Three-member dacoit gang busted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Police have busted a three-member dacoit gang, involved in several incidents of robbery, theft, and street crimes.

According to police spokesman, the accused were identified as Mehdi, Osama and Umar Shahzad, who have recently snatched more than 2.9 million rupees from the cashier of a private company at gun point.

Saddar Wah police have also recovered stolen mobile phone and Rs 91,250 from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused have revealed several incidents of street crimes.

The accused were being shifted to jail for identification parade, after which more findings were expected.

SP Potohar Tariq Mehboob appreciated the performance of police team. He said the crackdown against organized gangs was being accelerated, adding that those who deprive citizens would be dealt with iron hands.