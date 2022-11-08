UrduPoint.com

Three-member Dacoits Gang Busted

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :In an operation against anti-social elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a dacoits gang and arrested its three members besides recovering cash, weapons and other stolen items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police arrested three dacoits namely Shoukat, Ismail and Ishaq, who were wanted to police in various cases.

He said that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Saddar Wah Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar Malik Tariq Mehboob conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members who have been sent to Jail for an identification parade.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

