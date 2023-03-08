UrduPoint.com

Three-member ECP Team Reaches Peshawar For KP Election Date

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Three-member ECP team reaches Peshawar for KP election date

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :A three-member team of the Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday reached here to hold a meeting with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali to finalise a date for the conduct of the general elections in the province following a Supreme Court's verdict.

The team members included the Secretary Election Commission, Special Secretary, and Director General Law.

The team reached Peshawar in response to a letter written to the ECP by the KP Governor for consultation regarding the fixation of a date for the KP Assembly elections.

It is worth mentioning here that the apex court, in a 3-2 verdict last week, had ruled that elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces should be held within 90 days.

The court, in its judgment, had noted that under the constitution a governor was responsible to fix and announce the election date as soon as he dissolved any provincial assembly.

