Three Member Extortionists Gang Apprehended From Memon Goth

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Three member extortionists gang apprehended from Memon Goth

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :A three-member extortionists gang was arrested in a joint operation of police and Rangers in Memon Goth on Friday.

According to an official, arrested identified as Nisar alias Ustad, Waqar Ali and Yasir Ali, had recently opened fire at a shop for not paying them the demanded extortion money from a shopkeeper.

Case of the incident was registered at Malir City Police Station against unidentified accused.

The arrested accused belonged to Lyari gang. They also confessed their involvement in several incidents of house robberies in Malir City.

Weapons used in the incident alongwith ammunition and a mobile phone stolen from a house were recovered from the arrested accused. The recovered weapons from the accused had been sent for forensic.

