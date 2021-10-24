UrduPoint.com

Three-member Fraudulent Gang Busted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The City Police on Sunday arrested three-member fraudulent gang involved in various crimes of blackmailing and extortion, informed the Police spokesman.

The case was immediately registered and the accused was arrested, he added.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said he had instructed the ASP New Town Police Station Beenish Fatima to ensure the investigation on merit.

New Town Police Station team arrested three members of the gang including Mahim alias Kainat, Ahmad Raza and Ghulam Hussain after the facts came to limelight during the investigation.

The gang had also demanded Rs 7,00,000 to settle the issue from the accused, he added.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that Rawalpindi police has a zero tolerance policyon the issue of molestation of women but exploitation of citizens could not be allowed at all.

