Three-member gang arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The Wah Cantonment Police on Thursday arrested a three-member gang of robbers and recovered looted cash and valuables.

According to the police spokesman, a police team on a tip off raided the gang's hideout and arrested its three members. The accused arrested were identified as Adnan, Naeem and Siraj.

The police recovered six motorcycles, cash of Rs 40 thousand, and weapons from their possession.