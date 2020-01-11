UrduPoint.com
Three Member Gang Arrested, Abducted Children Recovered

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 37 seconds ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 03:54 PM

Mominabad police on Saturday arrested an organized gang involved in kidnapping of children and recovered three abducted children.

According to SSP West Fida Hussain Janwary, three cases of missing children were reported in the Mominabad police station in last few days.

On the directives of SSP West, a team headed by SHO Mominabad Asif Munawar apprehended Waheed Baloch, a key suspect of the case and other two Hafeez and Iqbal were arrested following Waheed's information.

During the course of investigation, the accused confessed that they used to force the kidnapped children for robberies. The accused also confessed to molesting the children. The recovered children include Shoukat s/o Nadeem 11 years, Bilawal s/o Riaz 11 years and Bilal s/o Asghar Ali 12 years.

Cases have been registered against the arrested and further investigations are underway.

