Three Member-gang Busted

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Three member-gang busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Anti-Car Lifting Squad has busted a gang involved in tempering chassis number of vehicles, here on Monday.

Police spokesperson said that a three member-gang named Ghulam Mustafa, Irshad Mahmood and Amanat were involved in tempering chassis numbers, engine numbers of vehicles and selling the same after preparing fake documents.

A case has been registered against the accused.

