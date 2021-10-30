Three member gang busted in rawalpindi

UrduPoint.com

Sat 30th October 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a three member gang while recovered five stolen motorcycles and snatched amount of Rs. 2,30,000 besides weapons used in the crime in the jurisdiction of Westridge police station here Saturday, informed a police spokesman.

The arrested accused include Buland Khan, Habibullah and Mushtaq.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused have revealed several incidents of robbery and miscellaneous crimes.

The accused Buland Khan has already been challaned in several cases including robbery and snatching in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, appreciated the efforts of SP Potohar, SDPO Cantt, SHO Westridge adding that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

CPO made it clear that strict action must be taken against such anti-social elements.

