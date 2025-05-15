Three member gang held in Hawala/Hundi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad Circle has arrested three accused involved in Hawala-Hundi and illegal Currency exchange.

According to official sources here Thursday, the FIA detected a gang linked with an international network and arrested its three members who were identified as Nasir Rahim, Nawas Khan of Swabi and Muhammad Suleman from Model city, Faisalabad.

A total of Rs 5 million in cash was recovered from the accused. Other evidence related to the Hawala Hundi, including checkbooks, rubber stamps, receipts and mobile phones, were also recovered.