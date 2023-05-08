Three-member gang involved in robbery, street crimes busted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Police on Monday arrested a three-member gang involved in robbery and street crimes in the jurisdiction of Rata Amral police station.

According to the police spokesman, police arrested the accused identified as the leader of the gang, Ehsan ur Rehman, Abdul Wahid and Noor.

They also recovered the stolen motorcycle and the weapons used in the crimes.

The accused were being shifted to the jail for an identification parade, SHO Rata Amral said.

SP Rawal appreciated the performance of the police team and assured that actions against organized crimes were being sped up. The prime responsibility of the police was to protect the lives and properties of people, he added.