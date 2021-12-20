Three member gang involved in street crime busted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Police have busted three member gang involved in street crime and recovered stolen goods, cash Rs 51,000 besides recovering weapons used in crime, informed police spokesman here Monday.

During course of action, Rata Amral police arrested three member gang "parrot gang" including its leader Samiullah and fellow suspects Qudrat and Asad.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

The accused were shifted to jail for identification parade and for further recovery during interrogation.

City Police Officer Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani appreciated the performance of police teamAdding that those who deprive citizens of their valuables cannot escape the law.

CPO said that crackdown must be conducted against anti social elements and organized gangs operating in city areas.