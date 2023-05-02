Three member gang involved in street crime held

Police have arrested a three-member gang involved in street crimes operating in Sadiqabad here on Tuesday, informed a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a three-member gang involved in street crimes operating in Sadiqabad here on Tuesday, informed a police spokesman.

Sadiqabad Police nabbed the leader of Shero gang, Sherzada alias Shiro, along with two of his accomplices, Gulfraz and Shiraz Gul.

The accused were found to be involved in a series of robbery and street crime incidents, and the police have also recovered four stolen motorcycles and weapons used in the crimes.

The arrested accused have been shifted to jail for an identification parade.

SP Rawal Town appreciated the performance of the police team and stated that actions against organized and criminal gangs are being accelerated to maintain law and order in the city.

The successful operation against the Shero gang is a testament to the police department's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the citizens of Rawalpindi, he added.