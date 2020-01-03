Three-member gang of bike snatcher busted

The district police here Friday busted a three-member gang of bike snatcher and recovered eight stolen motorcycles, the spokesman said

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) : The district police here Friday busted a three-member gang of bike snatcher and recovered eight stolen motorcycles, the spokesman said.

On the complaint lodged at Zaida Police Station, DPO Imran Shahid directed concerned quarters for early arrest of the culprits involved in snatching incidents.

The police initially arrested accused Sajjad Ahmed who confessed the crime during investigation and involvement of his two accomplices.

Later, the police team raided different areas and arrested two accused identified as Muslim Shah and Irshad besides recovered eight motorcycles on their identifications.

The arrested accused also confessed illegal selling of snatched motorcycles in other parts of the country.