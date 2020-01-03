UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three-member Gang Of Bike Snatcher Busted

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 05:18 PM

Three-member gang of bike snatcher busted

The district police here Friday busted a three-member gang of bike snatcher and recovered eight stolen motorcycles, the spokesman said

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) : The district police here Friday busted a three-member gang of bike snatcher and recovered eight stolen motorcycles, the spokesman said.

On the complaint lodged at Zaida Police Station, DPO Imran Shahid directed concerned quarters for early arrest of the culprits involved in snatching incidents.

The police initially arrested accused Sajjad Ahmed who confessed the crime during investigation and involvement of his two accomplices.

Later, the police team raided different areas and arrested two accused identified as Muslim Shah and Irshad besides recovered eight motorcycles on their identifications.

The arrested accused also confessed illegal selling of snatched motorcycles in other parts of the country.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Muslim

Recent Stories

NAB prosecutor in two references against Zardari r ..

14 minutes ago

Dollar gains 02 paisas, closes at Rs 154.87

26 seconds ago

Pesco notifies power shutdown

28 seconds ago

Russian OSCE Mission Awaits Harlem Desir's Reactio ..

30 seconds ago

Renewed fire threat sparks exodus to Australian ci ..

12 minutes ago

S.African hostage in Syria returns home after thre ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.