Three-member Iraqi police delegation meets IGP Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar met a three-member Iraqi police delegation at the Central Police Office on Thursday and promised all possible cooperation from the Punjab police to impart training to the Iraqi police to increase its efficiency.

The visiting delegation is led by Lieutenant General Inspector Abdel Khaleeq Badri, and consisted of Major Muhammad Raheem and Major Zaidoun Yassin Hadi. The delegation was briefed about the training curriculum of the Punjab police and preparation of police uniforms. Issues of mutual interest including professional training and capacity building of the police force were also discussed during the meeting.

The IGP directed the Additional IGP Training to share recruitment course, capacity building programmes and other training courses of the police force with the Iraqi delegation. He said the Punjab police were engaged in providing services to citizens along with protection of life and property of the citizens as well as traffic management, security of sensitive places and foreigners.

The IGP Punjab emphasised sharing extensive experience of Punjab police with Iraqi police and also impart them expertise & knowledge about the latest skills in the field of training. He directed DIG Logistics to fully support the Iraqi police officers in the selection, purchase and design of clothes for the uniforms so that the best uniforms may be available according to meet needs of Iraqi policeThe Iraqi delegation head thanked IGP Punjab for the cooperation regarding training and uniforms.

The IGP also presented commemorative souvenir of the Punjab police to the head of the Iraqi delegation. Additional IG Training, Zulfiqar Hameed, DIG Operations, Waqas Nazeer, DIG Training, Kamran Adil and DIG Logistics Shariq Kamal Siddiqui were also present.