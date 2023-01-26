UrduPoint.com

Three-member Iraqi Police Delegation Meets IGP Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 06:47 PM

Three-member Iraqi police delegation meets IGP Punjab

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar met a three-member Iraqi police delegation at the Central Police Office on Thursday and promised all possible cooperation from the Punjab police to impart training to the Iraqi police to increase its efficiency

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar met a three-member Iraqi police delegation at the Central Police Office on Thursday and promised all possible cooperation from the Punjab police to impart training to the Iraqi police to increase its efficiency.

The visiting delegation is led by Lieutenant General Inspector Abdel Khaleeq Badri, and consisted of Major Muhammad Raheem and Major Zaidoun Yassin Hadi. The delegation was briefed about the training curriculum of the Punjab police and preparation of police uniforms. Issues of mutual interest including professional training and capacity building of the police force were also discussed during the meeting.

The IGP directed the Additional IGP Training to share recruitment course, capacity building programmes and other training courses of the police force with the Iraqi delegation. He said the Punjab police were engaged in providing services to citizens along with protection of life and property of the citizens as well as traffic management, security of sensitive places and foreigners.

The IGP Punjab emphasised sharing extensive experience of Punjab police with Iraqi police and also impart them expertise & knowledge about the latest skills in the field of training. He directed DIG Logistics to fully support the Iraqi police officers in the selection, purchase and design of clothes for the uniforms so that the best uniforms may be available according to meet needs of Iraqi policeThe Iraqi delegation head thanked IGP Punjab for the cooperation regarding training and uniforms.

The IGP also presented commemorative souvenir of the Punjab police to the head of the Iraqi delegation. Additional IG Training, Zulfiqar Hameed, DIG Operations, Waqas Nazeer, DIG Training, Kamran Adil and DIG Logistics Shariq Kamal Siddiqui were also present.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Traffic May All From Share Best

Recent Stories

Dubai Investments acquires 9% stake in UK-based Mo ..

Dubai Investments acquires 9% stake in UK-based Monument Bank

21 minutes ago
 Army to face Navy in Inter-Departmental Basketball ..

Army to face Navy in Inter-Departmental Basketball opener

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Festival 2023 to start from Feb 1

Pakistan Sports Festival 2023 to start from Feb 1

18 minutes ago
 Educational Boards equipped with modern facilities ..

Educational Boards equipped with modern facilities essential for educational pro ..

18 minutes ago
 PTI leaders initiated trend of hate politics: PML( ..

PTI leaders initiated trend of hate politics: PML(N)

18 minutes ago
 Ankara Says Did Not Receive Finland's Proposal for ..

Ankara Says Did Not Receive Finland's Proposal for Separate NATO Accession Bid

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.