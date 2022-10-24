UrduPoint.com

Three Member "Mehran Gang" Involved In Street Crimes Busted

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2022 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Police on Monday busted three members of an active gang involved in street crimes and recovered stolen amount of Rs 2,00,000 and weapon used in the crime from their possession during a crackdown here, informed a police spokesman.

Those arrested were identified as the ringleader of the gang, Mehran, Jalil and Yasir. The gang was involved in several incidents of street crime. The accused have been shifted to jail for an identification parade on the revelation of more incidents.

SP Rawal Division Babar Joya said that crackdown against organized and active gangs will be accelerated. It is the prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people, he added.

