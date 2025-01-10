Open Menu

Three Member Motorbikes Lifter Gang Busted

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Three member motorbikes lifter gang busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) District police claimed to have smashed a three-member of motorbike lifter dacoit gang,here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson,the accused were identified as Shabir,Ihsan and Muhammad Tariq.

Police said that 15 stolen motorcycles and Rs 1.3 million have been recovered from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

