Three member motorbikes lifter gang busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) District police claimed to have smashed a three-member of motorbike lifter dacoit gang,here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson,the accused were identified as Shabir,Ihsan and Muhammad Tariq.

Police said that 15 stolen motorcycles and Rs 1.3 million have been recovered from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.