Three member motorcycle lifters gang arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :West Zone Police Monday claimed to have arrested three of an inter-provincial motorcycle lifting gang and recovered stolen motorcycles, chassis numbers, engines and number plates.

According to SSP West Suhai Aziz Talpur, three suspects identified as Abdullah, the ring-leader, Noor Alam alias Kaara and Muhammad Arslan were arrested by Orangi Police Station in an intelligence based action.

The police recovered 9 stolen motorcycles, 6 chassis numbers, 5 motorcycle engines and 12 number plates of sold stolen motorcycles.

Arrested accused revealed that they used to sell stolen motorcycles to Lal Shah in exchange of drugs and cash. Efforts are being made to apprehend Lal Shah.