Three member robbers' gang busted in Wah Cantt

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The Wah Saddar Police on Monday busted a robbers' gang and arrested its three members besides recovered looted booty and arms utilized in various crimes.

Sub Divisional Police officer DSP Mian Afzal Shah while talking to newsmen said that acting on a tip off, a police party led by station house officer Raja Qasim busted the "Ehsan gang" and arrested its three members identified as Ehsan, Sami Ullah and Raheem.

He said that looted booty, arms and motorcycle utilized in various robberies were also recovered from their possession.