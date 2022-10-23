Three member robbers' gang busted; looted booty recovered

WAH CANTT: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Wah Saddar Police on Sunday announced to bust gang involved in the Rs 3-million broad day robbery and arrested their three members besides recovery of looted booty and weapons used during the crime.

Sub-divisional Police officer DSP Malik Muhammad Arif told media persons on Monday that the gang comprising Mehdi, Usama and Umer in a robbery looted a delivery van of a multinational food company when it was returning after a daily sale worth Rs 3 million.

He said that a team of Wah Saddar Police station through digital and human intelligence traced the gang and recovered looted booty from his possession. He said that the gang had confessed different other robberies and dacoities in the area.