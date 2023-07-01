Three member street criminal gang held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :The Madina Colony police station on Friday arrested three members street criminals gang red-handed and recovered snatched cash and mobile phones from them.

According to SHO Madina Colony police, the accused were arrested by a patrolling team, when they were robbing two citizens.

Arrested were identified as Muhammad Azhar alias Mama, Faizan and Atiq-ur-Rehman.

An illegal pistol along with rounds snatched cash and mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

The arrested during initial interrogation revealed their involvement in a number of street crimes. They had been to jail earlier also. All arrested hold criminal record.

Two cases had been registered and further investigations were underway.