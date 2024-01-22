Three Members Dacoit Gang Busted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Police have arrested three members dacoit gang involved in street crimes and recovered a stolen amount of 80,000 rupees, 02 mobile phones, and 02 motorcycles from their possession during a crackdown here on Monday.
Police have also recovered weapons used in crime.
Taxila police during action have arrested a three-member gang involved in street crimes identified as Hasnain alias Nanny, Yusuf and Qasim. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
The stolen goods were recovered from the accused after the identification parade, SP Pothohar commended the police team he said that the accused would be brought to court with solid evidence and punished, the accused who attack the lives and property of citizens cannot escape from the grip of the law, he added.
