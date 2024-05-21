Three members gang involved in motorcycle theft apprehended

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Police have apprehended three members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 07 stolen motorcycles from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to details, Gujjar Khan Police held three members gang lifting bikes who were identified as Ramzan, Adil and Bilal.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started further investigation.

SP Saddar commended police teams and said that the accused will be brought to court with concrete evidence and will be punished, the accused who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape from the grip of the law, he added.