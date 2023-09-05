Open Menu

Three Members Gang Involved In Street Crime Busted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2023 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Police have arrested three members gang involved in street crime and recovered a stolen amount of Rs 200000, motorcycle and a mobile phone from their possession during a crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, police have conducted a raid and arrested three members gang operating in Race Course area. They were identified as Tayyab, Aman Ullah and Nabeel.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

The accused have been shifted to jail for identification parade and more revelations were expected during interrogation. SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of police team and said that it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of people.

He said that crackdown will be continued against the gangs operating in the area.

