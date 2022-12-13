UrduPoint.com

Three Members Gang Involved In Street Crime Held, Rs 2.7 Mln Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2022 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three members gang involved in street crime and recovered Rs 2.7 million from their possession during a crackdown here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

The arrested gang was identified as Ishtiyaq, Tasif and Mahtab who stole money by breaking the locks of the shop and took away Rs 27 lakh and run away from the scene.

Police by using latest technology arrested all of them.

Gujjar Khan police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar appreciated the performance of the police team adding that the accused should be challenged with solid evidence and be punished.

He made it clear that it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of people.

