Three members gang involved in street crimes arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Police have arrested three members gang involved in street crimes during crackdown here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Airport Police conducted operation and held three members gang involved in street crimes.

Police have also recovered cash amount of Rs 45,000, motorcycle and three mobile phones from their possession.

The gang leader, identified as Irfan alias Fani, along with Owais and Umar Farooq were apprehended.

SP Pothohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of police team and said that it was the prime duty of police to protect citizens' lives and property. He further directed to intensify action against organized and active gangs operating in the city.