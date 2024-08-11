Three Members Gang Involved In Street Crimes Held
Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2024 | 09:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Police have arrested three members gang involved in street crimes and recovered stolen amount of Rs 59,000 from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday. Police have also recovered a weapon used in the crimes.
The Vicky gang were identified as Waqas, Naveed and Abdul Rehman.
The gang leader Waqas was also involved in a purse-snatching from woman in the Dhamyal area some time ago.
The R.A Bazaar police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended SP Potohar, SDPO Cantt, and the R.A Bazaar police team for their efforts. He emphasized that those who threaten the life and property of citizens would not escape the law.
He also made it clear that crackdown against organized and criminals gangs would be continued.
