Three members of a dacoit gang arrested

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Police busted three members of notorious dacoit gang and recovered looted items and illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said here on Friday that Kot Radha Kishan police team conducted a raid and arrested three members of 'Basiti' dacoit gang,while four others managed to escape.

They recovered 9 motorcycles,three pistols 30 bore and cash amounting to million of rupees from their possession.

The accused were identified as-- Basit alias Basiti, Muhammad Hassan and Naveed.

Police said that the accused were wanted by the police in more than 16 dacoity and robbery cases.

Further investigation was underway.