Three Members Of A Dacoit Gang Arrested
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 09:50 AM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Police busted three members of notorious dacoit gang and recovered looted items and illegal weapons from their possession.
Police said here on Friday that Kot Radha Kishan police team conducted a raid and arrested three members of 'Basiti' dacoit gang,while four others managed to escape.
They recovered 9 motorcycles,three pistols 30 bore and cash amounting to million of rupees from their possession.
The accused were identified as-- Basit alias Basiti, Muhammad Hassan and Naveed.
Police said that the accused were wanted by the police in more than 16 dacoity and robbery cases.
Further investigation was underway.