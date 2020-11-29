UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Members Of A Family Died

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 03:00 PM

Three members of a family died

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Three members of a family died when the roof of their mud house collapsed in village Kot Sundki in the jurisdiction of Hasanabdal police station.

As per details, Saba 22 along with her two years old daughter Iqra and a six months old son(whose name could not be known) was present in her mud house when the roof of the house caved in resulting in their instant death .

The dead bodies of the ill fated family were retrieved by the locals.As per the villagers ,the house was in dilapidated condition and heavy seepage because of recent rains resulted into this sad incident.

Related Topics

Dead Police Station Died Family Rains Sad

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 61.77 million

36 minutes ago

Russia reports 26,683 new coronavirus cases

51 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development finances US$70 mill ..

1 hour ago

Martyrs&#039; heroics will remain engraved in memo ..

1 hour ago

Free parking in Abu Dhabi for National Day holiday

2 hours ago

Nations rise through their peoples’ sacrifices: ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.