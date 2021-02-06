UrduPoint.com
Three Members Of A Family Killed In Roof Collapse

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Three members of a family killed in roof collapse

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Three members, including two children, of a family were killed and three others injured when the roof of a house collapsed in Pak Arab Society, Sroba Garden, here on Saturday.

The police said the family was sitting in the room when its roof caved in.

As a result, the members trapped in the debris. On information, Rescue 1122 vehicles and rescures reached the spot and started rescue operation.

The rescuers pulled out the injured from the debris and shifted to the Children Hospital.

Three-year-old Zain died on the spot while Neeha Umer, 17, and Zohi, 2, passed away in the hospital while Muhammad Tariq, Nazia and Rohni were injured.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow and grief over thedeath of three members of a family in the incident. The chief minister expressed sympathiesand condolences to the bereaved family. He also sought a report of the incident.

