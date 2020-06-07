Three members of a family killed on road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Three members of a family were killed while three others injured when a speeding dumper hit their bikes near Sial Morr on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Shoukat Ali, Naveed and Hanzala were on way to Nawan Shehar along with their family members on two motorcycles when their reached near Sial Morr a speeding dumper hit them.

As a result, Naveed and Hanzala and six-year-old girl died on-the-spot while two others were seriously injured.

The police registered a case against the dumper driver who fled.