Open Menu

Three Members Of Car Lifter’s Gang Killed In ‘friendly Fire’ : DIG

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Three members of car lifter’s gang killed in ‘friendly fire’ : DIG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Syed Ali Raza on Tuesday said that capital police killed three car thieves in early morning raid, dealing a significant blow to the inter-provincial gang's operations.

He said that three car lifters were killed by their own accomplices in "friendly fire", not by police, after a two-month investigation and trap set along their predicted route from Murree to Islamabad, he said in an interview with ptv news channel.

The DIG said that the suspects fired at police from two cars, but their own gunfire from one car killed three of their gang members.

He further said that a woman was also injured in the firing.

However, the police immediately shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

“The police recovered multiple unregistered number plates, jammers, mobilizers, ignition breakers, an SMG gun and pistols from the car," he added.

“This was a notorious inter-provincial gang which was involved in car thefts in different districts as well as direct attacks on law enforcement officials,” the DIG added.

The police tracked the gang's route, set up checkpoints, and laid a trap.

As the gang approached Kashmir Chowk, they fired at police and tried to flee, but their own accomplices killed three of them, while the others escaped.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Islamabad Fire Police Murree Car Women From PTV

Recent Stories

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

57 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

13 hours ago
 Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could l ..

Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'

13 hours ago
All political parties to be taken on board before ..

All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..

13 hours ago
 SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agri ..

SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..

13 hours ago
 AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

13 hours ago
 NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, cl ..

NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education

13 hours ago
 Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges

Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges

13 hours ago
 All parties will have to come on one page for peac ..

All parties will have to come on one page for peace in Balochistan: Langove

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan