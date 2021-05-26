UrduPoint.com
Three Members Of Criminal Gang Held, Mobile Phone, Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:14 PM

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have arrested three members of a criminal gang and recovered mobile phone, motorbike and weapons from them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have arrested three members of a criminal gang and recovered mobile phone, motorbike and weapons from them.

According to a police spokesman, DIG (Operations) Islamabad police, Afzaal Ahmad Kausar has categorically directed all the police officers to accelerate their efforts to curb street crime and secure the city against criminals.

Following these directions, SSP (Investigation) Atta ur-Rehman constituted a special police team under the supervision of DSP CIA including Sub-Inspector Mushtaq Ahmed, ASIs Mohsin Ali, Sadeer Abbasi and others.

Police team nabbed three member of a criminal gang, identified as Sajjad Ali, Umair and Umer Farooq and recovered mobile phones, motorbike and weapons along with ammunition from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against them at Koral and Karachi company police stations and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials to remain vigilant in their respective areas to ensure safety and security of the citizens.

