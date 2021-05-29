UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Members Of Criminal Gang Held, Mobile Phone, Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 11:12 PM

Three members of criminal gang held, mobile phone, weapons recovered

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have arrested three members of a criminal gang and recovered cash, mobile phone and weapons from them, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have arrested three members of a criminal gang and recovered cash, mobile phone and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

According to the details, DIG (Operations) Islamabad police Afzaal Ahmad Kausar has directed all the police officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime and secure the city against criminals.

Following these directions, SSP (Investigation) Atta ur-Rehman constituted a special police team under the supervision of DSP CIA and comprised of ASI Muhammad Ishaq and others.

The team nabbed three member of a criminal gang, identified as Israfial, Makial and Abdullah.

The police team also recovered cash, mobile phones and weapons along with ammunition from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against them at Tarnol police station while further investigation was underway.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials to remain vigilant in their respective areas and to ensure safety and security of the citizens.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Mobile CIA Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan commends UAE&#03 ..

31 minutes ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 result

4 minutes ago

Five AJK legislators join PTI in meeting with PM I ..

4 minutes ago

Belarus to Receive $500Mln Tranche of Loan From Ru ..

4 minutes ago

Quartararo dedicates 'best lap ever' to Swiss Moto ..

4 minutes ago

Bernal poised for Giro triumph as Caruso takes sta ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.