Three members of criminal gang held, mobile phone, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have arrested three members of a criminal gang and recovered cash, mobile phone and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

According to the details, DIG (Operations) Islamabad police Afzaal Ahmad Kausar has directed all the police officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime and secure the city against criminals.

Following these directions, SSP (Investigation) Atta ur-Rehman constituted a special police team under the supervision of DSP CIA and comprised of ASI Muhammad Ishaq and others.

The team nabbed three member of a criminal gang, identified as Israfial, Makial and Abdullah.

The police team also recovered cash, mobile phones and weapons along with ammunition from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against them at Tarnol police station while further investigation was underway.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials to remain vigilant in their respective areas and to ensure safety and security of the citizens.