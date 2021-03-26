Three members of dacoit gang arrested

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :District police busted three-member gang of notorious dacoits and recovered looted items as well as illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said here on Friday that Kot Radha Kishan police team conducted a raid and arrested three members of 'Basiti' dacoit gang, while four others managed to escape.

They recovered 9 motorcycles, three pistols 30 bore and cash amounting to million rupees from their possession.

The accused were identified as--- Basit alias Basiti, Muhammad Hassan and Naveed.

Police said the accused were wanted by police in more than 16 dacoity and robbery cases.

Further investigation was underway.