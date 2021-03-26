UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Members Of Dacoit Gang Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 11:20 AM

Three members of dacoit gang arrested

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :District police busted three-member gang of notorious dacoits and recovered looted items as well as illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said here on Friday that Kot Radha Kishan police team conducted a raid and arrested three members of 'Basiti' dacoit gang, while four others managed to escape.

They recovered 9 motorcycles, three pistols 30 bore and cash amounting to million rupees from their possession.

The accused were identified as--- Basit alias Basiti, Muhammad Hassan and Naveed.

Police said the accused were wanted by police in more than 16 dacoity and robbery cases.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Robbery Kot Radha Kishan From Million

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 63 more deaths in Pakistan over la ..

6 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 125 million

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Tourism and Data Analytics Forum gathers ..

36 minutes ago

WTO holds online discussion on COVID-19 impact on ..

36 minutes ago

The Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore with a U ..

41 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 26, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.